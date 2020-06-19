Investigators have ruled the fire at Autumn Ridge Apartments an accident.
Buena Vista Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Hoeppner said a resident on the first floor was burning incense or sage when she realized a fire had started.
The woman grabbed her child and left the building. To try and alert other residents the woman got in her car and drove around the building honking her horn.
While driving around the building the woman hit the building, a fence and a Buena Vista Police Department Patrol car, Hoeppner said.
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries from crashing her vehicle.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
The fire started Monday night and fire crews said eight apartments took on fire and water damage, making them uninhabitable.
The second floor is a total loss while the first floor received a significant amount of water damage.
Seven families have been displaced by the fire, you can help by donating through their Facebook page or GoFundMe account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.