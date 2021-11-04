Byron Middle School and High School have closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among both students and staff, according to a letter sent by Superintendent Bob Cassiday to parents.
Bryon Middle School is closed from Thursday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 12 due to the high number of COVID-19 cases among middle school students, leading to the majority of students at the school to have to quarantine.
Byron High School is closed Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov 5 due to a rise in Covid cases among teachers to the point where there are not enough substitutes to fill in for them.
Students will be receiving online instruction during the closures.
