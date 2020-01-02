A Cadillac man has been arrested for larceny after police say he stole several items from a home he was temporarily staying in.
The victim met Robert Joseph Click, 33, of Cadillac while incarcerated and allowed Click to stay in his home after he was released from jail.
Click used the alias of “Mike Oxgood” on Facebook Marketplace and sold the stolen items, according to Michigan State Police.
Troopers contacted Click through Facebook Marketplace to set up a deal to purchase one of the items. When Click arrived at the location, he was arrested by troopers.
Click was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail on Dec. 27. He was arraigned for one count Larceny in a Building, a felony punishable by four years.
His next court appearance is set for Jan. 6.
