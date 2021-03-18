Cadillac resident Douglas Arvin Horning, 55, pleaded guilty to tax evasion according to United States Attorney Andrew Birge.
According to the Department of Justice, he has not filed an individual tax return since 2008 and has not filed a corporate tax return since 2006 for his software company Perfect Professionals.
The DOJ reports Horning has not paid any corporate or individual taxes since 2006 and he also failed to pay all of the required taxes withheld from his employee’s paychecks.
The DOJ reports Horning concealed income by routing money through a second company and failed to disclose the bank account and his individual W2 for that company to the I.R.S.
Horning owes $977,983 to the IRS covering individual and corporate taxes for tax years 2012 through 2016, and trust fund taxes for 2006 through 2019.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Justin M. Presant and was investigated by the criminal investigation department of the IRS.
Horning faces up to five years in prison and will be sentenced later this year in United States District Court.
