A southeastern Michigan school district is warning students and others to stay away from a biology pond after a caiman was spotted swimming in it.
Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz sent an email to parents and staff Thursday telling them to avoid the pond on the district's junior high/high school campus in Temperance until the 3-foot-long (1-meter-long), alligator-like reptile is removed.
Shultz says a teacher noticed the caiman swimming in the pond on Thursday.
He says caimans, while not indigenous to Michigan, often are kept as pets.
Shultz says a zoo has offered to take the caiman once it's captured.
Temperance is just north of Toledo, Ohio.
