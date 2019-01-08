When you make a donation to Saginaw County Animal Care and Control you can expect something in return.
"We're always asking for donations. So, I think it's important to sometimes give something back," interim Director, Michelle Sawyer, explained to TV5.
The 2019 shelter calendar is out. Twelve of their shelter animals, ready for their close-ups.
For the second year in a row, TV-5's Sara Simnitch was behind the camera.
"We had to contain ourselves half the time, from just being in fits of laughter," Sawyer says.
It took hours and lots of extra hands just to get those dogs and cats to sit still.
Some kennel-free time, and they couldn't contain their excitement!
"I love the simplicity of it. The look of it is really classic, just really showcases every animal," Sawyer says.
The front cover features two mascots, which happen to be former Saginaw shelter animals.
Both dogs' owners bid on the opportunity at last year's "Fur Ball" fundraiser.
They paid more than $2,000 each to have their rescued pup front and center.
"We kind of matched them up to some of the themes for the month, but then it also gave us a chance to show people that we have different kinds of animals," Sawyer explained.
Many of the animals featured were adopted before the calendars were even off the presses.
"I know our Miss January, little 'Fralia', in the pink dress, her adopters, they did come back and buy one. We even gave them the little pink dress she was in, in the calendar," Sawyer says.
Although the millage passed, they will always have costs that far exceed their funding.
"Our biggest need is medical. Especially if it turns into a case where there's gonna be charges pressed, those animals end up with either us or hospitalized," Sawyer says.
The them of 'Second Chances and Fresh Starts' runs deep for this shelter, and these animals.
A year that included a resignation of their former Director, to a successful millage that will get them a new shelter.
It has been a year they don't mind putting behind them, but also one that made them stronger.
"We're getting a new building soon, and we're really just looking at it like a fresh start, with many, many improvements to come," Sawyer says.
The 2019 Saginaw County Animal Care and Control calendar is on sale right now, at the shelter: 1312 Gratiot Ave.
The cost of the calendars is $15.
