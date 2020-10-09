A 911 call about a possible home invasion has sparked a homicide investigation.
At 2:18 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit reports that a 36-year-old Saginaw man called about a possible home invasion on Delaware Street near State Street in Saginaw.
The caller said he shot at an unknown subject outside of his home, through a window.
Officers found Stacey Doreen Johnson, 48, from Saginaw, dead outside of the home.
Now investigators say information that was reported isn’t correct, and detectives arrested the caller, who is now lodges on open murder charges.
His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
