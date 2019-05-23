The government says it has a recorded phone call between a state lawmaker and a union representative last summer when authorities were investigating an alleged scheme to trade votes for money.
Rep. Larry Inman was charged last week with soliciting a bribe and other crimes. Prosecutors on Thursday filed a list of some evidence, including a June phone call with someone from the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights. The union representative agreed to the recording.
Inman, a Republican from the Traverse City area, is accused of urging the union to round up campaign contributions from other labor groups to ensure that lawmakers would block repeal of a wage law.
The government says no money changed hands. Inman voted for the repeal. He says text messages to union representatives have been misinterpreted.
