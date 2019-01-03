Northwood University will offer esports to students starting in fall of 2019.
Northwood is one of four universities in Michigan to develop an esports, or competitive video gaming program in conjunction with the National Association of Collegiate esports.
“For several months, we have been exploring this emerging sport and the viability of building a team at our university,” said Keith Pretty, President and Chief Executive Officer at Northwood University. “We are confident esports will appeal to our students as an extracurricular option and are excited to be among the first universities in Michigan to offer this opportunity to our students.”
Scholarships are available for students starting in the fall of 2019, and students can earn up to $3,000 towards a position on Northwood’s esports team.
Like a varsity sport, students on the team must meet initial academic eligibility requirements and maintain good academic standing to compete.
“We are excited to offer this emerging sport to Northwood students from all majors,” said Andy Cripe, Northwood’s Dean of Student Affairs. “We see the value in creating a team that helps our students develop communication skills, highlights teamwork, and fosters safe and healthy competition.”
Many of Northwood’s business concentrations include aspects of gaming, data, and analytics.
The University is renovating a 2,00 square foot gaming center on campus to create a state-of-the-art gaming environment for the new team.
