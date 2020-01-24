Two separate phone calls to Shiawassee County dispatch last year, reveal two separate incidents of men claiming to have escaped from accused killer Mark Latunski's basement.
"I'm trying to escape from some guy who had me chained up in his basement,” the man on one of the calls said.
Latunski was charged with murder and mutilation in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon late last year.
The recordings were obtained by TV5 through the freedom of information act.
One of the calls was placed on November 25, 2019 by a man who said he escaped from Latunski's home and needed help.
"He's after me,” the caller said.
“Ok, I need you to go somewhere safe, can you run up to somebody's house?" the dispatcher told him.
The dispatcher later identifies the man's location over the phone and sends troopers there.
"Are you in the road, I have some state troopers that aren't very far away,” the dispatcher said.
“I see the trooper right there," he said.
This other incident happened on October 10, involving a different man.
"I broke out of his *expletive* basement and I need a ride, I’m in trouble," the caller said.
The dispatcher attempts to calm the man who believes he's been drugged.
"I met this guy, I’m bi he's cute he hit on me,” the caller said. “I don't know, we got to his car, we went to the store, I had a soda, I woke up in a basement. He obviously drugged me."
The man then reveals to the dispatcher that he's carrying a butcher knife which he says he used to escape.
The dispatcher later finds the man's location and advises him to lower the weapon before encountering the police.
"I think this is a cop, because that looks like an extra bright light,” the caller said. “So, I am now putting this down, I am unarmed it is on the guardrail. Yes sir, I am. I'm not armed. I'm just really happy to see you!"
Police say both men declined to press charges.
