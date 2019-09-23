You can check out one of Michigan’s most scenic and challenging trails, without leaving your seat.
The Department of Natural Resources has released a 360-degree video that captures the views, terrain, and speed of the DTE Energy Foundation Trail.
The trail is in the eastern portion of Waterloo Recreation Area, about halfway between Jackson and Ann Arbor.
The trail, which is just over 22 miles long, is designed for mountain biking, but welcomes running, hiking, and cross-country skiing, too.
Known as a “flow trail”, the surface of the trail is mechanically cut to create highly structured grades and out slopes.
