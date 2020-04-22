Every year, campers look forward to their escape at Camp Fish Tales in Pinconning.
“This is truly our campers’ vacation, this is their getaway,” Shannon Forshee, executive director at Camp Fish Tales.
It’s a camp for kids and adults with special needs
“Campers on the autism spectrum, paraplegics, campers with cognitive impairments,” Forshee said.
She says, despite their disabilities, campers can enjoy all kinds of amazing activities.
“We have a rock wall, we have archery, swimming boating fishing,” Forshee said.
But this summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic, camp will be off to a late start
“We have delayed it by 3 weeks,” Forshee said.
Instead of its normal start date of June 7, camp is set to begin on June 28 for the safety of its campers
“They have special needs so their immune systems may not be as well as ours and we just wanted to take all precautions necessary,” Forshee said.
As of now Camp Fish Tales has no plans to cancel this year’s summer camp
“With the situation going on right now we are just monitoring it daily,” she said.
They're hoping it's a decision they won't have to make
“From the minute they leave they look forward to coming the next year, so we are crossing our fingers,” Forshee said. “We definitely hope it comes to an end soon.”
