An organization from Minnesota is coming to Gladwin and Midland counties to help families and kids impacted by the floods in May 2020.
Camp Noah is run by the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.
“The children were having trouble sleeping and having nightmares. And so, we developed this program really to support children after a disaster,” said Kim Detter, with the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. “When there's a disaster, parents are busy with recovery and FEMA, and insurance companies. And so children are sometimes in the corner. They don't want to cause any extra trouble.”
The camp is for any elementary-age kids affected by last year’s flood. Experts say children are particularly vulnerable in disasters, and the long-term impacts can be painful and traumatic.
“We decided to develop a program to really allow them to share their stories, process their disaster experience and really an opportunity to have fun and play and be a child again,” Detter said.
Camp Noah is also helping sponsor kids with remaining flood relief funds from last year.
“So, we give them an opportunity to identify the emotions and make sure that they understand that they're not alone, that they're a survivor and they're part of a broader community that is there to support them,” Detter said.
The camp said their mission is to bring hope and healing to communities impacted by disaster through resiliency curriculum that includes creative activities and play.
“We have trained volunteers that facilitate the curriculum and we also have a mental health professional that participates in the camp,” Detter said. “So it is a little bit of a trick but while they're having fun, they're learning valuable skills.”
