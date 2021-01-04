A local program is featuring mid-Michigan establishments in hopes of attracting more business.
“It’s just really important to support the local restaurants because it’s people that you see every single day,” said Lorenzo Castillo, general manager of Maru Sushi in Midland. “We are a sushi restaurant. We also do hibachi grills serving chicken, steak and vegetarian options with rice.”
The restaurant is usually a fun, close-knit environment. But Castillo said since COVID, that’s definitely changed.
“You sorta lose out on a lot of the atmosphere when it’s to-go only,” he said. “We have seen quite the loss in business.”
Maru Sushi is just one of the many local restaurants that will be featured in downtown Midland’s restaurant blitz campaign. The campaign invites food lovers to celebrate and support local businesses during the pandemic. It will highlight a different restaurant for the next 12 days.
“We’ll be featuring a new dish, a miso ramen with pork belly. So it’ll be exciting to get a new dish out there to people,” Castillo said.
He is also excited to see a boom in business, not just for him, but other restaurants in downtown Midland.
“By keeping these local restaurants up and running and thriving, it really gives us the opportunity to then show our support throughout the year as we can,” Castillo said.
