A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to put a “Miracle Field” in Midland.
Miracle Fields are soft surfaced baseball fields that allow children and adults with special needs to enjoy the sport with help from a community buddy, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) said in a press release.
The MEDC made the announcement with the city of Midland on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
If the campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by April 4, the project will win a matching grant with funds through MEDC;s Public Spaces Community Places program.
“This Miracle Field will enable people of all abilities to take part in community recreation. Making spaces that are accessible to all is a critical piece of emerging placemaking,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development Michele Wildman said. “We are pleased to support this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
Midland’s Parks and Recreation Department plans to offer other community activities at the field like move nights, holiday-themed activities, yoga, and veterans’ programs.
“The city of Midland Is extremely honored and excited to receive a matching Patronicity grant from the MEDC. This grant will allow us the opportunity to complete the universally accessible restrooms at the Middle of the Mitt Miracle Field in Central Park,” said Marcie Post, recreation manager at Midland Parks and Recreation Department. “With the help of the MEDC, we are bringing miracles to Midland.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.