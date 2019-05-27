Close to a thousand flood stranded campers at Wesleyan Woods Camp are finally able to head home.
They were stranded inside the campgrounds for almost 24 hours due to flood waters that washed out the bridge leading into and out of the camp.
Saginaw resident Robert Galvin says he could not believe his eyes Saturday when he realized he and his family were surrounded by water.
But, despite being trapped , the camping community came together to provide food and water for one another.
And a local trucking company arrived Sunday morning carrying material to lay down over the bridge once high water had receded.
Many of the campers say the high waters did not put a damper on their Memorial Day weekend.
