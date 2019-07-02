Campers across the area are forced to weather the on-and-off showers ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
Last week, dozens of campers were turned away from Bay City State Park due to flooding.
“It’s raining now. It was beautiful a little while ago, but it’s fun,” said Joe Pietryga, camper.
The holiday week is off to a wet start in Mid-Michigan. Rain and mud is making it difficult to get campers in and out, but not everyone is giving up their vacation.
“Rain never slows us down,” Pietryga said.
Pietryga is camping at the Bay City State Park.
Last week, park officials said about 60 percent of the campsites were closed due to flooding. On Tuesday, they said the sites are clearing up and they are getting better day by day – thanks to sump pumps located throughout the park.
Pietryga said it’s just a part of camping.
“Who cares about mother nature? We’re camping. As long as it stops and we can have a bonfire tonight,” Pietryga said.
He said rain or shine, he and his family would not miss celebrating Independence Day doing what they love – spending time with each other.
“It’s very relaxing and we can all have a good time together,” Pietryga said.
