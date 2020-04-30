Until June 21, all state park campgrounds are officially closed.
That's according to the Department of Natural Resources, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders.
But there are other types of campgrounds that can remain open, under certain conditions.
"We don't take a lot of in and out camping to begin with, and we aren't allowed to do any in and out camping, until that's approved by the governor," said Norma Schwiderson, co-owner of Point Au Gres Marina and Campground.
It’s known as a seasonal campsite meaning it's a place where campers can rent a spot at a campground for the whole season, almost like a second residence.
However, Schwiderson says they're already at capacity due to previous reservations and she says while camping is allowed, it won't exactly look the same.
"We've closed our bathhouse, we're closing the playground area,” she said. “We don't want them gathering in large groups, we're not going to have any events this summer."
It's all in an effort she says to help prevent the spread of the virus, and not only keep the campers safe, but also those in the local community.
"We've asked them to self-quarantine if they're coming to stay for the summer, and if they're in and out camping to bring what they need so they're not shopping local,” Schwiderson said. “We just want to keep everybody safe and we don't want to overrun the community with people from all over the state."
