Campgrounds are filling up across mid-Michigan and it’s not just due to the holiday weekend.
“It’s not just this weekend that we are completely booked up, it’s every weekend,” Kendra O’Connor, one of the owners of River Ridge family campground in Breckenridge said. “I have not seen it this busy.”
She said last year the pandemic brought new campers with little else to do, and the numbers kept growing this summer.
“More people who have never been here are coming now because they bought campers last year because that was the only thing really safe that people could do. And so now we have a lot more new clientele this year,” O’Connor said.
It’s to the point where they’re having to turn eager campers away.
“We don’t like to turn people away. We always encourage them to get on our waiting list,” O’Connor said.
But even the waiting list is filling up and is in the double digits.
“I probably have 25 people on the waiting list this weekend,” O’Connor said.
Even though she hates turning people away, O’Connor said it’s nice to finally see some normalcy.
“People are walking in with a new breath of air basically. We can get back to normal,” O’Connor said.
If you’re eager to experience the great outdoors, O’Connor recommends trying to camp during the week, rather than on the weekends, or booking months in advance.
