As the holiday approaches, many campgrounds in Mid-Michigan are already filling up with spectators ready to watch the fireworks.
Happy campers are packing up and taking their stuff to the closest campground they can find for the Fourth of July holiday.
“Just have a good time. It’s peaceful,” said Helen Gorecki, camper.
Campers in Frankenmuth said even though it might thunderstorm on the fourth, they’re still going to have a good time.
“Well we’ll find something indoors to do,” one camper said.
“We’ll take it,” said Ben Duffield, camper.
The Duffield family said they’ll be shielded from any rain, thanks to their camper.
“We’ll watch a movie in the air conditioning right. Make the best of it. It’s hard to call it camping,” Duffield said.
Gorecki said camping is practically her middle name. She said she’s been going to Jellystone in Frankenmuth for 25 years. She said she’s been paying attention to the weather, and she’s sick of rain.
“Oh, I’m sick of rain,” Gorecki said.
She and the other campers are going to do their best to relax, enjoy the fireworks, and stay dry.
“Looking forward to a good weekend,” one camper said.
