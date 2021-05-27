Campgrounds filling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Last Memorial Day weekend, several mid-Michigan campgrounds were impacted by pandemic restrictions and historic flooding after the breaches of the Edenville and Sanford dams, but this year with many restrictions lifted and many vaccinated, people are ready to explore the great outdoors.
“The smell of food cooking, you know, the bacon in the morning or you see some kids having smores with their parents, you know, that’s my favorite park,” said Michael Barker, the lead ranger at the Bay City State Park.
Barker says all 193 campsites will be in use for Memorial Day weekend.
“Our campground is full for the weekend for camping so it’s going to be busy,” Barker said.
That’s thanks to campers like Cliff Keane. The Toledo, Ohio resident is making his first visit to the Bay City State Park.
“We were just getting ready,” Keane said. “Once we get unpacked, we’re going to take the bicycles, take a little tour, see how it is and hopefully the fishing is as good as everybody tells me it is.”
According to AAA, more than 1 million Michiganders will travel for the holiday, with most of them hitting the road. That’s why Keane is glad he arrived early.
“It’s always nice to be here first,” Keane said.
The splash park, which is called Spray by the Bay, opens Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m.
“My granddaughters are coming up tomorrow night so we’re looking forward to that,” Keane said.
Barker said Spray by the Bay is a splash pad with no standing water. It has squirters and buckets that dump water.
“Kids can enjoy the water and get wet in a safe environment,” Barker said.
Even though the First Warn 5 Forecast calls for some rain Thursday into Friday, Barker said it won’t stop outdoor enthusiasts from showing up. He calls them a hardy bunch and says he’s looking forward to a busy weekend.
“Great place to work, to see people, see them happy, so we’re glad that it’s not our wet season,” Barker said.
With millions of Americans getting out and about this weekend, health officials continue to caution those who are not vaccinated to still mask up and play it safe until the pandemic is in full retreat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.