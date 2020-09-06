The pandemic didn’t stop campers from enjoying the Labor Day weekend, but it looks a little bit different this year.
Campers at the Bay City State Park are seeing big changes during the pandemic.
Campers are now required to wear masks inside buildings, but that hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the great outdoors.
Park officials told TV5 that the campgrounds have been busier than in years past and they have seen more campers coming on weekdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.