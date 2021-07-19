A camping trip with friends turned deadly after three young men died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
On Saturday, July 17, a friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after he had not heard from them.
They men were attending the Faster Horses music festival with two others when the deadly odorless gas leaked from a nearby generator. Two were hospitalized in critical condition.
"Even experienced people can have accidents,” Bob Rhon, the owner of Lake Dreams campground said.
Rhon said that when people travel danger can follow.
"if you're running a generator and you turn the exhaust towards the camper, and flood underneath the camper, that's a really bad instance right there,” Troy Martin, the head of maintenance of Lake Dreams said.
Martin said he used to do security at Faster Horses in Brooklyn.
“They do pack them in pretty tight. So, it doesn't take much with no air flow for it just to set inside of the tent, even, not just a camper,” Martin said.
Protecting yourself doesn't have to cost much, just make sure you have a carbon monoxide detector and replace it every few years.
"It'll go off and just continue until you get up and do something about it,” Martin said.
Not only is carbon monoxide one of the potential dangers, but you also want to keep an eye on propane tanks.
"Making sure you have not an outside grill or something on or leaving the propane on. Because a propane explosion can be as deadly as carbon monoxide,” Rhon said.
Rhon and Martin said keeping these potential dangers before heading out to a campground can be the difference between life and death.
