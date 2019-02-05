A Michigan State University employee has been charged in the death of a student who was struck while riding a moped on campus.
Records show Adam Young is charged with a misdemeanor: a moving violation causing death. Police say the 22-year-old was driving a salt truck when 21-year-old Tiana Seville was hit on Jan. 15.
Young appeared in court Tuesday. Defense attorney Andrew Abood says he's awaiting the police report. He says, "A loss of life while operating a motor vehicle has a tremendous impact on everybody."
Seville, a Grand Ledge resident, was a cheerleader at Grand Valley State University before transferring to Michigan State in 2017.
