A Saginaw Valley State University student upset because her apartments failed to warn her or other residents about a recent attack in the complex.
Kennedy Kaufmann, a resident of Campus Village said management didn’t send anything about security until Thurs. April 11th and the actual incident on April 12th.
“Curious why it took so long to come out. It said nothing about the sexual assault, it just said allegations of people dressed in security uniforms. It said something about that only being an allegation,” Kaufmann said.
According to officials, Saginaw County Sheriffs were called to Campus Village at Cardinal Center on April 6. Two women, 17-and-18-years-old, said they were sexually assaulted by four men at the apartments.
Officials said that they were able to capture one of the men, and the other three were still at large.
<<Man arraigned, accused of sexual assault at SVSU>>
Kaufmann said hearing about the assault has her and her roommates locking their doors and looking out windows, especially since it is known that police only caught one of the suspects.
“It makes me very uncomfortable that they haven’t caught them,” Kaufmann said.
She said she talked to the apartment manager and was not happy with where the conversation went.
Kaufmann hopes Campus Village will communicate more quickly in the future and help residents feel safer.
“I would like responsibility to be held. I would like for them to make us feel safe at the bare minimum. The did mention putting up a gate in the front, we’ll see how it goes. I appreciate that they’re trying to do something, but I feel like an action should’ve been taken earlier,” Kaufmann said.
