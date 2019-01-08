The President/CEO of the Child Abuse and Neglect (CAN) Council is moving on to a statewide position.
Suzanne Greenburg has been President/ CEO of the CAN Council for nearly 25 years, but is moving into a position where she will work with children across the State of Michigan.
“My life’s purpose is to prevent child abuse and neglect, and I could not have served the Great Lakes Bay Region for nearly two and a half decades without supporters like you sharing time, talents and treasures so freely. I have been privileged to work with extraordinary board members, a tirelessly hardworking staff, generous donors and dedicated volunteers,” Greenburg said.
Greenberg has accepted a position as Executive Director for the Michigan Children’s Trust Fund.
The Michigan Children’s Trust Fund was established in 1982 and serves as a voice for the state’s children and families; promoting their health, safety, and welfare by funding programs and services to prevent child abuse and neglect.
“I will dearly miss the daily conversations, periodic emails and countless collaborative efforts aimed at making life better for our children here in the Great Lakes Bay Region! With your steadfast support, the passion we share for stopping child abuse and neglect will continue under the leadership of the next CAN Council President/CEO, for whom our board is beginning its search. I have no doubt that the CAN Council’s staff members, Board of Directors and volunteers will keep everything running smoothly until a new President/CEO comes aboard,” Greenburg said.
Her last day will be February 28, the day of the CAN Council’s 26th annual Mardi Gras Auction.
Greenburg is hoping everyone will be in attendance.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve local children and families for nearly 25 of the CAN Council’s 40 years. I am forever grateful for the abundance of meaningful opportunities and relationships during my time here. My new role may be taking me to Lansing and around the state, but the Great Lakes Bay Region will always feel like home to me,” Greenburg said.
