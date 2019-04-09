Police are asking for your help tracking down a woman who allegedly used fake identification to withdraw several thousand dollars from a victim’s bank account.
The Flint Township Police Department released surveillance pictures of the suspect, who used a silver Dodge Nitro for transportation.
The department is asking for help identifying the woman. If you have any information, call Det. Weber at 810-600-3270.
