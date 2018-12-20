Burton Police are asking for help tracking down a Grinch.
The department is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera rummaging through cars in the Calvert Park area, on the city’s north end.
The man had on Nike shoes and had a Houston Texans logo on the left side of his coat.
Investigators said several cars were gone through, although it’s not clear what, if anything, was taken.
If you have any information, call 1-810-742-2542, or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page.
