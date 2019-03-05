Michigan State Police are asking for your help identifying a living Jane Doe.
The woman, who is a double amputee at the knee, and wheelchair bound, has been living in a group home in Romulus for the last six years.
Det. Sgt. Sarah Krebs with the Michigan State Police said it’s believed she suffers from some sort of mental incapacitation, possibly amnesia, and does not remember her identity.
It’s also believed she may have lived in Detroit, but investigators are unable to confirm that.
She is believed to be in her late 50s or in her 60s, and Krebs said they haven’t had any luck finding her true identity by running her fingerprints or DNA through any of the databases.
Krebs said family will not be financially responsible for the woman, but they need to identify her so she can claim her social security number and get the state services she deserves.
Tips on her identity can be given anonymously by calling the MSP Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or sending an email to Msp-missingpersons@michigan.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.