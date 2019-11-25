The state says a contractor hired to plow snow in a southeastern Michigan county is calling Canadians for help.
Ferrovial Services has an agreement to plow certain roads in Monroe County. The Michigan Transportation Department says it's working with Ferrovial to improve performance after a Nov. 11 storm.
The Monroe News says local officials complained about the hazardous condition of certain roads after the early storm socked the region.
Troy Hagon of MDOT says Ferrovial "will be bringing in experienced snowplow drivers from Canada to help provide additional training." Hagon says the Monroe County Road Commission also might pitch in.
