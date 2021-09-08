Toll rates paid in Canadian currency at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron will decrease by 25 cents starting Oct. 1.
The rate adjustments are in accordance with the bridge’s parity rate adjustment policy. The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is reviewed and adjusted on April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year.
Travel restrictions to Canada have recently been updated by the Canada Border Services Agency. Travelers are asked to review the border security criteria beforehand. Restrictions set by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection are expected to stay in place through Sept. 21.
