The strike by 49,000 United Auto Workers against General Motors is starting to affect production in other countries.
Company spokesman Dan Flores confirms that the 3-day-old strike has forced GM to place about 1,200 workers on temporary layoff at a Canadian factory that makes pickup trucks.
The plant in Oshawa, Ontario, near Toronto makes the previous generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickups.
The Silverado is GM's top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
The plant also makes the Chevrolet Impala large car, and that production has not been affected.
Flores says production continues at two other Canadian plants which make engines and the Chevrolet Equinox SUV.
He says parts shortages due to the strike have not affected production in Mexico.
