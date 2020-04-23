A Canadian nurse was charged after allegedly bringing marijuana to the United States.
Terri Leanne Maxwell, 48, of Amherstburg, Ontario, imported more than 100 pounds to the U.S. with intent to distribute it, United States Attorney Matthew Schneider said.
“At a time when health care professionals are working overtime to keep us safe, it’s really shameful that anyone would exploit their status as a nurse to smuggle any kind of drug into our country,” Schneider. said “To stop the spread of the Coronavirus, our Canadian border is open only for essential travel — and smuggling in marijuana simply isn’t essential.”
On April 22, Maxwell applied for admission into the U.S. at the Detroit Ambassador Bridge and presented her Canadian passport and work permit showing she had valid status to work as a registered nurse, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.
“Even during this pandemic, [Customs and Border Protection] remains vigilant in our mission to stop transnational criminal organizations who are attempting to exploit processes and essential personnel crossing the border," CBP Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry said. "This case exemplifies the professionalism, partnership and commitment we share with the U.S. Attorney’s office to protect the American people and our communities in which we live and serve."
CBP officers had Maxwell open her trunk for an enforcement exam and noticed the trunk was full and smelled of marijuana, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, adding officers found 143 vacuum sealed bags of suspected marijuana.
Maxwell has been charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute, and importing more than 100 pounds of marijuana into the U.S.
If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in a federal prison.
