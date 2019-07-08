There's not a cloud in the sky but it still seems a little hazy.
Smoke from wildfires in Manitoba and Ontario is making its way across the Great Lakes, making things seem a bit hazy, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS in Green Bay, some people in northwest Wisconsin can smell the smoke too.
The NWS in Gaylord said as the sun filters through the smoke, temperatures won't get as high as initially forecasted.
