An Amber Alert has been canceled after a child was found safe in the Upper Peninsula.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said the Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday after the suspects, 53-year-old George Stephen Cunningham and John Stygler, took the abducted child to a home on N. Whitefish Point Rd in Paradise, Michigan.
They fled the home with the child out on the ice at Whitefish Bay.
Officers followed the tracks and caught the suspects.
The abducted child, 5-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham, was found safe, but no other information has been released.
