Step right up, step right up. Play a game win yourself a prize like this unicorn, this emoji face or even a giant turtle.
That’s what you’d normally be hearing at a carnival or fair. But because of the pandemic a lot of this stuff is stuck sitting in warehouses.
“So here sits 100 cases of stress balls with 288 each,” said Jim Hayes Jr, from Hayes Specialties. “There’s 30,000 stress balls sitting right there that aren’t moving so great at the moment.”
Hayes deals in toys, trinkets and boxes of bingo boards.
“Usually we’re out of them,” he said. “Usually we have trouble keeping up with demand.”
But now he’s got more than 100,000 square feet packed with plushies and brimming with balloons.
“We have a customer list of over 10,000 companies of those, maybe about 1,000 are active,” Hayes said.
Business is down and his inventory is up like never before.
By the time COVID-19 hit his orders for this year were already placed.
“It was a little late to cancel all those orders,” Hayes said.
Boxes going all the way up a wall each contains around 10,000 sticks to go inside candy apples and corn dogs.
Hayes says normally they’d have about 10 percent or less of these left.
“Tough as things are for us, we’ve got a laundry list of customers who have no interest in any products right now because their business is nonexistent,” he said/
Hayes is hopeful next summer the fairs can reopen.
And he can finally sell some donuts and get out of the hole.
