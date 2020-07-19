More than $4 million has been distributed to hundreds of people who were victims of a Detroit-area doctor's bogus diagnoses.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says restitution from Farid Fata was recently completed for his former patients, five years after Fata was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Fata poisoned patients through needless cancer treatments that wrecked their health and, in some cases, contributed to their death.
More than 600 people filed claims for out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-payments and funeral expenses.
It was a long process that involved the government, an outside contractor and judges at U.S. District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.