“You go through biopsies, tests, doctors appointments, and more tests,” said cancer survivor Pat Gruener.
Cancer put Pat’s life on hold for the last year.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said. “I had two types in one breast.”
She says treatment was agonizing. Chemo, surgery and radiation.
After a few rounds of Chemo, Pat said this got bad.
“I literally couldn’t walk, couldn’t hold my own head up,” she said.
Her doctors moved her surgery up for her safety. And it worked.
Thursday Pat celebrated the first day of being cancer free.
“This morning I had my med port removed!”
And fittingly, she spent her evening at the Survivor Celebration at the Flint Institute of Arts.
The event is put on by the Hurley Cancer Institute.
“It gives our patients and their caregivers a chance to say, ‘hey we did it,’” said Sue Root, quality of life director at Hurley.
Pat says her experience with cancer is making her want to spend her spare time helping others
“Now I’m looking forward to going on and volunteering with the cancer institute,” she said. “They were so instrumental in keeping me alive and keeping my spirits up.”
