A local group made and provided 1,502 free and homemade masks for medical workers and at-risk people in the community.
Sarah Schulz, a candidate for Michigan's state house, put together a group of campaign volunteers to help the project.
“Our hearts are full and our hands have been busy on the purple team,” said Schulz.
The group has 65 sewing machines working in homes across the district, including Ruth Pasek.
“In the midst of not knowing what to do and not knowing when this is going to end, it's an easy way to help without even leaving your house," said Pasek. "And for me it’s personal because I think of all the people that helped me when I had cancer. So I’m helping people that I actually know.”
Team Schulz will arrange to provide free masks to those who need one.
Email info@sarah4mi.org or call (989) 835-9800 if you need a mask.
