A city council candidate in Michigan shocked a public forum when she said she wants to keep "Marysville a white community as much as possible."
Jean Cramer made the comment Thursday in response to a question about diversity in Marysville, a city in St. Clair County, 55 miles northeast of Detroit. The Times Herald in Port Huron says she's one of five candidates running for three council seats in November.
After the forum, Cramer told the newspaper that she's not "against blacks" but believes married couples "need to be the same race."
Mayor Dan Damman, who isn't running for re-election, says Cramer's comments were "vile" and "jaw-dropping." Council member Paul Wessel says Marysville is open to anyone who arrives in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.