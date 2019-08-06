It's election day in Mid-Michigan!
All eyes are on Flint where Mayor Karen Weaver faces a primary against three challengers.
Weaver is running against State Rep. Sheldon Neeley, contractor and business owner Don Pfeiffer, and consultant and former city administrator Gregory Eason.
The city's water crisis and it's ongoing recovery remain in the spotlight as the state and nation grapple with aging infrastructure and government accountability.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
