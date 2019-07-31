The final 10 Democratic candidates took the stage in Detroit for day two of the presidential debates.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Cory Cooker were some of the heavy hitters that took the stage at Wednesday’s debate.
The Democratic party focused on how the current front-runner and former vice president would respond to expected jabs from the California senator playing catch-up.
“Go easy on me kid,” Biden said.
Although they took jabs at each other, they aimed their punches at the president also.
“So Mr. President, let’s get something straight, we love it. We are not leaving it. We are here to stay, and we’re certainly not going to leave it to you,” Biden said.
“I am prepared to march with you and to fight with you for the best of who we are and to successfully prosecute the case of four more years of Donald Trump, and against him,” Harris said.
“The call of this election is the call to unite, in common cause and common purpose,” Booker said. “That’s how I will beat Donald Trump, and as your president, that’s how I will govern and move us forward together.”
The heat of the battle was with Biden. He aggressively defended his record, drawing contrasts with his opponents, clashing mildly with Harris on healthcare. He also pushed an expansion of Obamacare.
Biden dismissed Harris’ plan, calling it a Hodgepodge of unrealistic ideals, taking too long to fix the system.
Businessman Andrew Yang was the most creative at separating himself from the pack. He said he is the opposite of President Trump.
“And the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math,” Yang said.
The candidates that move on after this round of debates will meet again in Houston, Texas on Sept. 12.
