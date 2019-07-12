Candlelight vigil held in Midland for refugee crisis

Midland’s faith community held a candlelight vigil to show compassion and concern for immigrant children.
It started at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12 in front of the Midland County Courthouse.
Residents gathered at the courthouse’s steps to pray for refugee crisis at the country’s southern border.
The gathering included scripture, prayer, and songs from different faiths.
The event is one of many events called Lights of Liberty that are held across the U.S. to denounce the separation of families and the mistreatment of children.
