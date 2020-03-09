A memorial to Chris Hamilton, the former director of the Old Newsboys of Flint, was adorned with the signatures of people whose lives he impacted at a candlelight vigil.
A crowd of people gathered in Flint to reminisce on Chris’ life and years of service to his community.
“I am very proud to show everybody that he’s my dad, Chris Hamilton,” said David Hamilton.
David said he would often help his dad at the Old Newsboys of Flint, which provides children of low-income families with boxes of clothes, toys, and other gifts.
“I loved every minute of it, and if I could turn the clock back, I’d do it again for him,” David said.
That type of unyielding service is something others said they got from Chris as well.
“If you needed something, he wanted to give it to you,” said Mathew Howe, a close friend and colleague of Chris.
For 10 years, he’s been a part of the Old Newsboys working as one of their Santas, but he said the work Hamilton did was irreplaceable.
“We were talking about filling his shoes the other day, and I said, ‘no, nobody can fill his shoes. His shoes are size unique. But people can do what he did,’” Howe said.
