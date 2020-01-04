The Flushing community will gather to remember a 16-year-old with a candlelight vigil.
Eliza Trainer was tragically swept off a pier by a wave while visiting Lake Michigan in Holland and is presumed dead.
She was with her close friend Kade, 19, when it happened on Jan. 1 at about 11:30 p.m.
Kade was able to get out of the water and has since been released from the hospital.
The vigil will be Saturday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. at Trinity Assembly of God, located at 4363 W. Mt. Morris Road.
If you would like to help Eliza's family, a GoFundMe has been set up.
