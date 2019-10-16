A beloved bowling alley in Saginaw County will soon reopen.
The Candlelite Bowling Center in Bridgeport announced on Facebook that the facility is undergoing renovations and adding new activities before reopening.
The bowling alley closed several months ago.
There is no word yet on when the center will re-open, but the post says it will open soon.
TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.