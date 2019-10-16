Bowling balls

Close up of bowling balls at ten pin bowling alley.

 (Getty Images: Henry Donald)

A beloved bowling alley in Saginaw County will soon reopen.

The Candlelite Bowling Center in Bridgeport announced on Facebook that the facility is undergoing renovations and adding new activities before reopening.

The bowling alley closed several months ago.

There is no word yet on when the center will re-open, but the post says it will open soon.

