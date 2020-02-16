Canine Officer Deebo is recovering well after being stabbed in the head.
Deebo was stabbed on Saturday, Feb. 9 after police responded to a report of an incident on the 600 block of Sheridan in Saginaw.
Police said Zane Blaisdell, 48, from Saginaw stabbed Deebo.
Police said officers shot Blaisdell after he stabbed Deebo.
Deebo was rushed to a local veterinary hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.
Since, Deebo has been recovering well.
"Physically, he seems to be doing really well," said Jody Wilk from the Saginaw Valley Police K9 Association. "He had a drainage tube removed on Friday. The doctor said there's still a little bit of swelling that they're going to keep icing, but nothing major to be concerned about."
Deebo is dealing with a little swelling but his handler said he’s getting back to his old self.
Deebo is on restrictions, he can’t have hard toys and he can’t do any bite work because the muscles in his head have to heal.
Deebo is expected to get his stitches taken out on Friday, Feb. 21.
There is still a possibility that Deebo will return to the force.
"Once he's cleared to be able to work, the trainer will work with him and run him through a variety of scenarios to ensure that he can perform just like he did a week ago," said Wilk.
Due to several donations from people across the area, all of Deebo's medical bills have been paid off.
Wilk said she wants to thank the community not only for supporting Deebo, but also coming together for one of their own.
"We can't thank the community enough for that," said Wilk. "You know without that support, there never would've been a Deebo on Sunday and the outcome could've been completely different."
