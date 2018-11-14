“Out of a sleep, she just started screaming. She jumped off the couch, she was in severe pain,” Heather Rousseau told TV5.
Rousseau was talking about her dog, Remi.
Remi is usually a ball of energy with no trouble getting around.
So, when she wasn’t acting like herself, they took a trip to the Veterinarian.
“We got her on some pain medicine to see if it would resolve, and it didn’t. She got to the point where she wouldn’t get up, and wouldn’t eat or drink,” Rousseau said.
That’s when Rousseau decided to check out some holistic options.
“Being in the rescue community, kind of reaching out to other people who maybe had experience; see what they tried, what worked or didn’t,” Rousseau said.
One thing that did work was CBD, found in Cannabis and hemp.
Most CBD oils don’t include THC; that’s the element that gives marijuana its psychoactive properties.
CBD is usually derived from hemp, and known for its soothing, calming effects.
“Now, because it’s growing in such popularity, you can get it in a lot of pet stores. A lot of people are carrying it,” Rousseau said.
According to the American Kennel Club’s Chief Veterinary Officer, CBD interacts with receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems, which help to maintain balance in the body; keeping it in a normal, healthy state.
Heather says Remi was back to normal, in a matter of weeks.
“When I had given her so many different medications, and none of them were doing anything, then to see something work? It was really impressive, because you’re always kind of skeptical,” Rousseau said.
Dog owners often use CBD in the form of oil, treats, or capsules. They claim it treats ailments like anxiety, pain, even seizures, in their dogs. Susan Ruvido used it when her dog was diagnosed with cancer.
“They were doing a study on CBD oil, and that was pretty much my very first experience with it,” Ruvido said.
Skylar passed away, but Susan believes the CBD is what gave her more time with her dog, and made that time less painful.
“I just got a good feeling that she was comfortable,” Ruvido said.
Not everyone will have the success story Rousseau has, but she wants fellow dog owners to know prescriptions may not be the only thing that will treat pain.
“People feel like they don’t want to seek help, because it’s just an animal. But, I guarantee there are people out there that have been through it,” Rousseau said.
The FDA has not approved CBD, and has not issued a dosing chart.
The Michigan Veterinarian Medical Association tells TV5 it is still learning about the effects of CBD, itself.
The federal government still bans cannabis as a controlled substance, so many Veterinarians have been warned by their state professional licensing boards not to mention it as a treatment option.
Consult with your Veterinarian before starting your dog on any new treatment on your own.
