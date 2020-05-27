The CANUSA Games organizing committees from Hamilton, Ontario and Flint announced this year's games are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The games were scheduled to take place in Hamilton from Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.
"As much as our organizing committees are deeply saddened to make this announcement, this decision is necessary due to the current situation. We have been monitoring the COVID-19 crisis over the last several weeks and have considered the safety and comfort of our athletes, coaches, parents, and volunteers above all else," the committee said.
The CANUSA Games is an amateur sporting competition that takes place between Hamilton and Flint every year.
“Experience the Friendship” is more than our CANUSA Games motto, it is a belief that has been shared with the athletes and host families in our communities for the last 63 years.We hope that everyone stays healthy and safe and we look forward to the continuation of the Games and the opportunity to host the CANUSA Games in Hamilton, Ontario in the summer of 2021,” said Greg Mills, president of the Hamilton board of directors.
