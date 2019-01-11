A woman said she was driving along US-10 when her car started misfiring, and as she was calling her husband, it burst into flames.
Eastbound US-10, near Bay City Road, in Bay County, was closed at around 9 a.m. for the fire.
MSP Lt Dave Kaiser said a woman had filled her gas tank in the morning, and was driving when the car started acting up.
She pulled over, called her husband, and when she was talking to him, the car burst into flames.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.